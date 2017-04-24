Somerset Patriots LHP Jeremy Bleich's Contract Purchased By Los Angeles Dodgers
Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that left-handed pitcher Jeremy Bleich's contract has been purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Bleich appeared in two games this season and struck out two batters in 2.1 scoreless innings pitched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC