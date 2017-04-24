Snakebytes 4/24: Ruby Red Slippers

Snakebytes 4/24: Ruby Red Slippers

Despite loss to Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks off to best start in 9 years - Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon McCarthy threw seven strong innings and got plenty of support with a six-run fifth inning in a 6-2 victory over the D-backs on Sunday. Diamondbacks' signing of Jorge De La Rosa paying off - The Diamondbacks took a flyer on left-hander Jorge De La Rosa in the offseason, signing the veteran to a minor league contract with the idea of converting the long-time starter to a reliever.

