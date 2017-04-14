Series Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
After losing two of three in San Francisco, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this season The Arizona Diamondbacks were not the same offense against the Giants at AT&T Park. Moving from hitter-friendly Chase Field to a pitchers park likely was a factor, but clutch hitting all but disappeared.
