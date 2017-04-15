Rockies' Gray May Be Out A Month Or L...

Rockies' Gray May Be Out A Month Or Longer With Foot Injury

17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

DENVER - The Colorado Rockies put starting pitcher Jon Gray on disabled list Friday with a broken navicular bone in the middle of his left foot, and manager Bud Black said he expects Gray to be out for more than a month. Gray was forced to leave Thursday's game against San Francisco in the fourth inning because of soreness in the foot.

