Rockies' Gray May Be Out A Month Or Longer With Foot Injury
DENVER - The Colorado Rockies put starting pitcher Jon Gray on disabled list Friday with a broken navicular bone in the middle of his left foot, and manager Bud Black said he expects Gray to be out for more than a month. Gray was forced to leave Thursday's game against San Francisco in the fourth inning because of soreness in the foot.
