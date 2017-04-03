Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat D...

Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by socking four home runs.

