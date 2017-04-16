Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, a move retroactive to Saturday. Orioles place closer Zach Britton on 10-day DL with sore forearm Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, a move retroactive to Saturday.

