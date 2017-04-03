New York Yankees drop to 3rd in payro...

New York Yankees drop to 3rd in payroll; Los Angeles Dodgers lead

Read more: Denver Post

The New York Yankees aren't among baseball's top two payrolls for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, making cuts along with some other traditional big spenders. The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the major leagues for the fourth straight opening day but dropped to $225 million, according to a study by The Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

