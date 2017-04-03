New York Yankees drop to 3rd in payroll; Los Angeles Dodgers lead
The New York Yankees aren't among baseball's top two payrolls for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, making cuts along with some other traditional big spenders. The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the major leagues for the fourth straight opening day but dropped to $225 million, according to a study by The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC