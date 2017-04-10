MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers, Dodgers re...

MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers, Dodgers reportedly still discussing Ryan Braun deal

The Dodgers for some time now have functioned with a glut out of outfielders, but that hasn't kept them from checking in with the Brewers about the availability of veteran slugger Ryan Braun . Talks first heated up during the August waiver period last season and centered around a potential deal involving Yasiel Puig .

