Miller: Baseballa s back; hold onto your hearts
A Chicago Cubs fan drove from North Carolina to Indiana - a journey of some 600 miles - just to listen to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with his father. If you think that's a sign of how passionately invested baseball fans can be, of how this delightfully silly sport can send otherwise well-grounded individuals toppling heart-over-heels in love, consider that the father was dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC