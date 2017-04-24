McCarthy, Dodgers salvage final game of series in Arizona

Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers avoided being swept in three games in the desert with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. After scoring 24 runs in the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks managed only a first-inning, two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt.

