Matt Cain pitches Giants to 2-1 win against Dodgers

15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Matt Cain pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Dodgers for the first time in nearly four years, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Los Angeles on Monday night. Joe Panik hit a second-inning sacrifice fly off Hyun-Jin Ryu in just the Giants' second victory in their last eight games.

