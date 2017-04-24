Matt Cain pitches Giants to 2-1 win against Dodgers

Matt Cain pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Dodgers for the first time in nearly four years, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Los Angeles on Monday night. Joe Panik hit a second-inning sacrifice fly off Hyun-Jin Ryu in just the Giants' second victory in their last eight games.

