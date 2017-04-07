Man, Woman Shot To Death In Separate Gardena Crime Scenes

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Girl, 14, Nearly Killed By Large Fallen Tree In February Walks Out Of Hospital "Those first couple of weeks, we were saying goodbye," said her father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.