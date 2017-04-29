Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers ...

Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Phillies 5-3

Read more: USA Today

LOS ANGELES - Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Friday night.

