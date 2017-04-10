Maeda records first victory; M's blow...

Maeda records first victory; M's blow Iwakuma's lead

The Japan Times

Right-hander Kenta Maeda became the first Japanese pitcher to pick up a win in the major leagues this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers scored in all but three innings and defeated the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on Sunday. Maeda gave up four runs and five hits, including a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon, while striking out five in five innings at Coors Field and received backing from a 15-hit offense led by Corey Seager and Justin Turner, who each drove in two runs.

