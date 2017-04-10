Los Angeles Dodgers look good with sp...

Los Angeles Dodgers look good with sparks of great

1 hr ago

After the first week of the 2017 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing well with some very good signs thrown in there. They will start the season with a 4-3 record, 2 games back of the hot Arizona Diamondbacks.

Start the conversation

