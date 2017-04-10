Los Angeles Dodgers look good with sparks of great
After the first week of the 2017 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing well with some very good signs thrown in there. They will start the season with a 4-3 record, 2 games back of the hot Arizona Diamondbacks.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
