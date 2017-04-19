Logan Forsythe, Rob Segedin latest Do...

Logan Forsythe, Rob Segedin latest Dodgers heading to DL

Pain tolerance will have a lot to do with how soon Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe is able to play with a hairline fracture in the big toe on his right foot. That's how many more players need to go on the DL this season to match last year's modern record of 28. Logan Forsythe and Rob Segedin became the 10th and 11th players to go on the DL already this season when they were shut down for at least 10 days Wednesday afternoon.

