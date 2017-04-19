Logan Forsythe, Rob Segedin latest Dodgers heading to DL
Pain tolerance will have a lot to do with how soon Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe is able to play with a hairline fracture in the big toe on his right foot. That's how many more players need to go on the DL this season to match last year's modern record of 28. Logan Forsythe and Rob Segedin became the 10th and 11th players to go on the DL already this season when they were shut down for at least 10 days Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC