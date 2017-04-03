Logan Forsythe off to a good start fo...

Logan Forsythe off to a good start for Dodgers

21 hrs ago

After scoring 14 runs on Monday and zero runs on Tuesday, the Dodgers aim for something in the middle on Wednesday night against the Padres at Dodger Stadium. One bright spot on Tuesday, when the Dodgers failed to even get a runner into scoring position, was Logan Forsythe , with two singles and a walk.

