LA Dodgers Player Stops By Printer to See Press
April 27, 2017 - Insua Packaging and Flexo, based here, has enjoyed winning seasons, every year since its founding in 2002, but the recent installation of its new 2017 RMGT10-LX-6 offset press, was one for the record books in more ways than one. A continuing commitment to stay on top of advancing printing and packaging technology, had Insua Packaging replacing its older Mitsubishi Diamond 3000 press this spring with a new 2840 packaging press manufactured by Ryobi-Mitsubishi Graphic Technologies .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC