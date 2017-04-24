LA Dodgers Player Stops By Printer to See Press

April 27, 2017 - Insua Packaging and Flexo, based here, has enjoyed winning seasons, every year since its founding in 2002, but the recent installation of its new 2017 RMGT10-LX-6 offset press, was one for the record books in more ways than one. A continuing commitment to stay on top of advancing printing and packaging technology, had Insua Packaging replacing its older Mitsubishi Diamond 3000 press this spring with a new 2840 packaging press manufactured by Ryobi-Mitsubishi Graphic Technologies .

