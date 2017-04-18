Kershaw racks up 10 K's as Dodgers top Rox

A lineup filled with reserves provided enough support for Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers to beat the Rockies and left-handed starter Tyler Anderson , 4-2, Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw struck out a season-high 10 and is 10-0 in his last 11 starts at home after allowing two runs over seven innings, with Kenley Jansen picking up his second four-out save in five days.

