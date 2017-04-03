Kershaw gives up back-to-back homers for 1st time in career
Clayton Kershaw surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday night. Reynolds lined a two-run homer off Kershaw .
