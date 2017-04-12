Jon Jay starts in center field as Cubs set to host Dodgers

Following their first full day of rest at home, the Cubs will try to extend their three-game winning streak Wednesday night against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Most of the hype will involve the pregame ring ceremony that will start around 6:30 p.m. John Lackey, who famously said he didn't sign with the Cubs for a haircut and that he came for the "jewelry," will start on the mound against Brandon McCarthy .

