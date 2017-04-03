Joc Pederson, Yasmani Grandal power D...

Joc Pederson, Yasmani Grandal power Dodgers in opening day rout

Read more: The Daily Breeze

LOS ANGELES >> Joc Pederson drove in five runs, including four on a grand slam, and Yasmani Grandal homered twice as the Dodgers routed the San Diego Padres, 14-3, in their season-opening game Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. It was the second consecutive opening day rout of the Padres for the Dodgers, who opened the 2016 season by beating them 15-0 in San Diego.

