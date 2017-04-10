Jackie Robinson a golden Dodger now immortalized in bronze
Workers install a bronze statue of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It will be unveiled Saturday, April 15, 2017, on the 70th anniversary of his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
