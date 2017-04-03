Hi-Chew Teams Up with the Los Angeles Dodgers to Deliver Flavorful Moments All Season Long
Hi-Chew will host on-site activations, product sampling and surprise and delight elements during select home games throughout the 2017 season. Hi-Chew will also be available for purchase at concession stands in Dodger Stadium.
