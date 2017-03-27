Healthy Ryu, McCarthy surprises out of camp
Comebacks by Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brandon McCarthy from two years of injuries proved to be the biggest surprises of Spring Training for the Dodgers. Club management sure wasn't expecting it, and had plenty of starting arms lined up for depth.
