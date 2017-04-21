Game day: Diamondbacks-Dodgers set for lone weekend series in Phoenix
Editor's note: We are with the Arizona Diamondbacks every game this season and will have you covered here from starting lineups to the last word from the clubhouse. Game day: Diamondbacks-Dodgers set for lone weekend series in Phoenix Editor's note: We are with the Arizona Diamondbacks every game this season and will have you covered here from starting lineups to the last word from the clubhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC