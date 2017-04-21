Editor's note: We are with the Arizona Diamondbacks every game this season and will have you covered here from starting lineups to the last word from the clubhouse. Game day: Diamondbacks-Dodgers set for lone weekend series in Phoenix Editor's note: We are with the Arizona Diamondbacks every game this season and will have you covered here from starting lineups to the last word from the clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.