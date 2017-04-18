Dodgers turn to Brandon McCarthy to stop Diamondbacks run parade
The first two games of this weekend series against the Diamondbacks have been a nightmare for the Dodgers , whose pitching staff is nearing a record for futility in the desert. This is the 20th season the Diamondbacks have existed as a franchise, and through just two games of this series the Dodgers' 24 runs allowed rank as the fifth-most they have ever allowed in a series - of any length - at Chase Field.
