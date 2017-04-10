Dodgers prospect Dustin May impressiv...

Dodgers prospect Dustin May impressive in Loons loss

Read more: MLive.com

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Mitch Hansen made his Great Lakes Loons debut Thursday, but it was another prospect that stole the show. Dustin May, the Dodgers' third-round pick in 2016, threw four innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits and no walks, striking out two.

