Dodgers prospect Devin Smeltzer continues shutout streak for Loons

The Los Angeles Dodgers prospect threw six more shutout innings Wednesday, earning his first professional win in a 9-0 Great Lakes win Wednesday over Lake County at Dow Diamond. Smeltzer, a 6-foot-3 left-hander, allowed just two hits and no walks in six innings, striking out eight.

