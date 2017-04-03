Dodgers place Rich Hill on DL with blister on finger
The Dodgers have placed left-hander Rich Hill on the disabled list with a recurrence of the blister issue that sidelined him for several weeks last season. The blister on the middle finger of Hill's pitching hand began “heating up” during the final inning of his five-inning, 75-pitch start against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
