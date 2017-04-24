Dodgers place Joc Pederson on DL with groin injury
Pederson suffered the injury in the sixth inning of Sunday's game when he lunged for first base while trying to beat out a ground ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his place, outfielder Brett Eibner has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City -- though he never left the Dodgers.
