Dodgers place Hill on 10-day DL with blister on hand

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The 37-year-old left-hander spent more than a month on the DL last season while dealing with blisters on his fingers.

