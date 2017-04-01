Dodgers option Julio Urias to Oklahoma City, but with a detour to extended spring training

As part of the Dodgers' plan to limit Julio Urias ' innings, the team optioned him to triple-A Oklahoma City with the intention of pitching within the next five days - although not for Oklahoma City right away. The team still intends to stash Urias in extended spring training for at least one outing, a simulated game slated for next week at Camelback Ranch that will occur before Oklahoma City opens the season on April 6. From there, the team will determine whether Urias should continue to pitch in Arizona or shift to facing Pacific Coast League competition.

