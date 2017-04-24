Dodgers Notes: Team will go to six-man rotation with Julio Urias expected to join

The Dodgers will go to a six-man rotation for one turn this week with 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias expected to make his 2017 major-league debut Thursday against the San Francisco Giants - a move the Dodgers have yet to confirm or make official. The Dodgers will go to a six-man rotation for one turn this week with 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias expected to make his 2017 major-league debut Thursday against the San Francisco Giants a move the Dodgers have yet to confirm or make official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.