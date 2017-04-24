Dodgers Notes: Team will go to six-ma...

Dodgers Notes: Team will go to six-man rotation with Julio Urias expected to join

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Dodgers will go to a six-man rotation for one turn this week with 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias expected to make his 2017 major-league debut Thursday against the San Francisco Giants - a move the Dodgers have yet to confirm or make official. The Dodgers will go to a six-man rotation for one turn this week with 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias expected to make his 2017 major-league debut Thursday against the San Francisco Giants a move the Dodgers have yet to confirm or make official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr 4 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC