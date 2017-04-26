Dodgers Notes: Julio Urias ready for ...

Dodgers Notes: Julio Urias ready for his 2017 opening day

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, 20, will make his 2017 major-league debut Thursday at AT&T Park after he spent the first three-plus weeks of the season idling in extended spring training and then making three starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It was all part of a plan to limit his innings.

Chicago, IL

