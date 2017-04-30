Dodgers notes: How Cody Bellinger got his first two career home run balls back
Cody Bellinger hit the first two home runs of his career in the Dodgers' 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. When he returned to the clubhouse after the game, soaked in sports beverage, the two balls were ready and authenticated.
