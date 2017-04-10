Dodgers Lose Rain-Shortened Game In N...

Dodgers Lose Rain-Shortened Game In Nashville

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Nashville Sounds scored three runs between the fifth and sixth innings and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to three hits, as the Sounds won, 3-1, in a game called after six innings due to rain Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. Before the teams could get underway, they endured a 2 hour, 3 minute rain delay, pushing the first pitch back to 8:38 p.m. After completing six innings, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field.

