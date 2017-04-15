Dodgers hit Zack Greinke well as Clayton Kershaw cruises against Diamondbacks
Dodgers hit Zack Greinke well as Clayton Kershaw cruises against Diamondbacks The Diamondbacks' offensive struggles continued as they were shut down by Clayton Kershaw. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pCqfOf Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke gave up five runs in five innings against the Dodgers on Friday night, coming up short in his matchup against Clayton Kershaw.
