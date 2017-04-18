Dodgers get a rematch with Kyle Freeland

The Dodgers try to turn the tables on left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, 11 days after losing to the rookie in his major league debut. Hyun-jin Ryu and crew were on the short end of a 2-1 loss at Coors Field on Apr. 7, the home opener for the Rockies, and Freeland struck out six in six innings, allowing just one run for the win.

