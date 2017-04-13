Dodgers' exceptional depth gives them...

Dodgers' exceptional depth gives them an arm - and a often bat - up on the competition

17 hrs ago

Chase Utley is valuable commodity off the bench the talent-rich Dodgers can call on at any time. CHICAGO - When the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a starting pitcher this week to fill in for injured Rich Hill, they turned to Alex Wood, a lefty with a career 3.39 ERA as a starter who was pushed to the bullpen at the start of this season.

