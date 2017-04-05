Dodgers don't have timetable for return of outfielder Andre Ethier
Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has not taken part in baseball activities for more than two weeks. Sixteen days after Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier received a pain-killing injection for a herniated disk, the discomfort in his lower back has yet to desist.
