Dodgers bitten by big flies in AZ

The D-backs belted four home runs off Kenta Maeda , two by Yasmany Tomas , and pulled away to an 11-5 win over the Dodgers Saturday night at Chase Field. Jake Lamb and Tomas went back-to-back in the first inning, Chris Herrmann slugged a two-run shot in the fourth and Tomas added a second solo blast in the fifth off Maeda , who has allowed seven homers in 19 innings this year while posting an 8.05 ERA.

