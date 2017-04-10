Dodgers activate Pedro Baez from DL, option Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Dodgers on Friday activated relief pitcher Pedro Baez from the disabled list, and optioned pitcher Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baez was sidelined for most of spring training after taking a ground ball off the lower part of his right hand near his thumb.
