Dodgers activate Pedro Baez from DL, option Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City

5 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers on Friday activated relief pitcher Pedro Baez from the disabled list, and optioned pitcher Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baez was sidelined for most of spring training after taking a ground ball off the lower part of his right hand near his thumb.

