Dodgers 2017 promotional items, stadium upgrades and parking changes

Opening Day is just two days away, so besides craving real baseball action that actually counts, one's thoughts may wander to how one's stadium experience might differ compared to last year. To that end, Los Angeles Dodgers officials met with a bevy of bloggers at Dodger Stadium last week to show some of their promotional items for the coming season, to discuss other changes being made to the stadium and surrounding areas, and to unveil samples of new food offerings .

