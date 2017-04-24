Dickson's sacrifice fly leads Okla. City over Omaha in 12 innings

O'Koyea Dickson hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday. Michael Ahmed scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Charlie Culberson and then went to third on a wild pitch.

