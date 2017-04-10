Dickson Propels Dodgers To First Win
O'Koyea Dickson continued his hot start at the plate Sunday afternoon, collecting four hits, driving in three runs and scoring three runs in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 12-1 win against the Iowa Cubs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dickson went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored Sunday as the Dodgers picked up their first win of the young 2017 season in front of a crowd of 4,440.
