Diamondbacks' Miller opts for elbow s...

Diamondbacks' Miller opts for elbow surgery, season over

19 hrs ago

Shelby Miller's season is over after the Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander announced Saturday he will have Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow. Miller, injured last Sunday during his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and placed on the 60-day disabled list on April 27. He sought second opinions on his elbow during the week before ultimately deciding on major surgery.

