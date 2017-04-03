David Beckham Enjoys Boys' Day Out Wi...

David Beckham Enjoys Boys' Day Out With Sons at LA Dodgers Opening Day Game -- See the Pics

David Beckham and his sons, 18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo and 12-year-old Cruz, enjoyed a boys day out on Sunday, while attending the first game of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Beckham shared a sweet snap with his sons to commemorate the fun outing.

