D-Backs game day: Diamondbacks look to split Dodgers series in LA

14 hrs ago

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Monday 7:10 p.m., D-Backs LHP Robbie Ray vs. Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy D-Backs game day: Diamondbacks look to split Dodgers series in LA Diamondbacks at Dodgers Monday 7:10 p.m., D-Backs LHP Robbie Ray vs. Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pv1e8h azcentral sports' Jay Dieffenbach and Dan Bickley discuss Zack Greinke's slump and the Cardinals and Sun Devils continuing their preparations for the season. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks about Fernando Rodney's save, Taijuan Walker's performance and his team's win against the Dodgers on Sunday.

