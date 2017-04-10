D-backs can't solve Kershaw, drop LA opener

In a pitching matchup of Cy Young winners, former teammates and friends, Clayton Kershaw fired a four-hitter for 8 1/3 innings while Zack Greinke misfired as the Dodgers beat the D-backs, 7-1, Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw fell two outs shy of his 16th career shutout and 25th complete game when Chris Owings doubled home Chris Iannetta with one out in the ninth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.