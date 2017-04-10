D-backs can't solve Kershaw, drop LA ...

D-backs can't solve Kershaw, drop LA opener

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

In a pitching matchup of Cy Young winners, former teammates and friends, Clayton Kershaw fired a four-hitter for 8 1/3 innings while Zack Greinke misfired as the Dodgers beat the D-backs, 7-1, Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw fell two outs shy of his 16th career shutout and 25th complete game when Chris Owings doubled home Chris Iannetta with one out in the ninth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr 4 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC